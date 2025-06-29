Skip to Main Content
Overall 17-13

Drexel Dragons

  • Overall
    17-13
Last Game
Sat, Mar 15 |
FLO
vs William & Mary Tribe (16-19)
  • CareFirst Arena
76
Final
54
Game Box Score

Coastal Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
NCAT
 15-3 19-12
CHARLS
 14-4 25-8
CAMP
 12-6 22-13
DREXEL
 12-6 17-13
MNMTH
 10-8 16-15
ELON
 9-9 15-15
HOFSTRA
 9-9 14-16
DEL
 9-9 13-17
WMMARY
 8-10 16-19
NCWILM
 8-10 14-18
TOWSON
 8-10 12-20
STNYBRK
 7-11 12-18
HAMP
 3-15 8-23
NEAST
 2-16 3-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
MNMTH
Fri, Feb 28
W 75-65
vs
CAMP
Sun, Mar 2
L 56-52
@
DEL
Thu, Mar 6
L 82-59
@
STNYBRK
Sat, Mar 8
L 66-59
Postseason
vs
5
MNMTH
Fri, Mar 14
W 70-67 / OT
vs
9
WMMARY
Sat, Mar 15
L 76-54
Full Schedule
