Overall 21-13

Duquesne Dukes

  • Overall
    21-13
Last Game
Fri, Mar 28 |
@ Cleveland State Vikings (27-10)
  • Wolstein Center
52
Final
55
Game Box Score

Atlantic 10 Standings

Team Conf Overall
RICH
 17-1 28-7
GMASON
 14-4 27-6
DAVID
 13-5 19-14
STJOES
 12-6 24-10
DAYTON
 11-7 18-13
UMASS
 11-7 17-15
RI
 11-7 17-16
DUQ
 9-9 21-13
FORD
 9-9 15-15
STLOU
 7-11 15-19
VCU
 6-12 12-19
LOYCHI
 5-13 13-17
GWASH
 5-13 13-18
LSALLE
 3-15 10-23
STBON
 2-16 6-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
GMASON
Sat, Mar 1
L 86-63
Postseason
@
8
FORD
Thu, Mar 6
W 79-63
@
1
RICH
Fri, Mar 7
L 63-58
vs
LONGWD
Thu, Mar 20
W 70-68
@
MIAOH
Sun, Mar 23
W 73-66
@
CLEVST
Fri, Mar 28
L 55-52
Full Schedule
