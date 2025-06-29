Skip to Main Content
Overall 25-10

San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs
  • Overall
    25-10
San Diego State Aztecs
Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
ESPN
@ LSU Lady Tigers (31-6)
  • Pete Maravich Assembly Center
48
Final
103
Game Box Score

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
UNLV
 16-2 26-8
WYO
 14-4 22-12
CSU
 13-5 22-10
SDGST
 11-7 25-10
NMEX
 11-7 18-14
FRESNO
 8-10 19-15
BOISE
 7-11 18-15
AF
 7-11 18-15
NEVADA
 6-12 11-21
SJST
 3-15 10-22
UTAHST
 3-15 4-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
AF
Wed, Feb 26
W 66-63
vs
FRESNO
Tue, Mar 4
W 75-61
Postseason
vs
5
NMEX
Mon, Mar 10
W 63-53
@
1
UNLV
Tue, Mar 11
W 71-59
@
2
WYO
Wed, Mar 12
W 72-68 / 3OT
@
3
LSU
Sat, Mar 22
L 103-48
Full Schedule
