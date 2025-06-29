Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 19-13

Utah Valley Wolverines

Utah Valley Wolverines
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    19-13
Utah Valley Wolverines
ChevronDown
Last Game
Mon, Mar 24 |
ESP+
@ Washington State Cougars (21-14)
  • Beasley Coliseum
54
Final
57
Game Box Score

WAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
GC
 16-0 32-3
TRLST
 10-6 20-14
TXARL
 10-6 18-14
ABIL
 9-7 22-13
UTVALL
 9-7 19-13
CALBPTST
 9-7 12-19
SUTAH
 7-9 9-21
UTTCH
 1-15 6-25
SEATTLE
 1-15 4-26
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
ABIL
Thu, Mar 6
L 71-62
vs
TRLST
Sat, Mar 8
W 75-58
Postseason
@
4
ABIL
Thu, Mar 13
W 75-65
@
1
GC
Fri, Mar 14
L 84-55
@
AF
Fri, Mar 21
W 70-64
@
WASHST
Mon, Mar 24
L 57-54
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Wolverines News