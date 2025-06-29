Skip to Main Content
Overall 14-17

Omaha Mavericks

  • Overall
    14-17
Last Game
Thu, Mar 6
@ South Dakota State Jackrabbits (30-4)
  • Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
67
Final
87
Summit Standings

Team Conf Overall
SDAKST
 16-0 30-4
ORAL
 12-4 24-9
NDAKST
 11-5 21-12
STTHMN
 8-8 16-14
UMKC
 7-9 12-21
NDAK
 6-10 12-19
NEBOM
 5-11 14-17
SDAK
 5-11 11-20
DENVER
 2-14 9-21
Schedule

Regular season
vs
DENVER
Sat, Feb 15
W 80-77 / OT
vs
SDAK
Thu, Feb 20
W 71-57
@
NDAK
Thu, Feb 27
W 76-70
@
NDAKST
Sat, Mar 1
L 76-59
Postseason
vs
9
DENVER
Wed, Mar 5
W 76-68
@
1
SDAKST
Thu, Mar 6
L 87-67
Top Mavericks News