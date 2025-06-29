Skip to Main Content
Overall 14-17

Radford Highlanders

  • Overall
    14-17
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
ESP+
@ Longwood Lancers (22-12)
  • Freedom Hall
65
Final
73
Game Box Score

Big South Standings

Team Conf Overall
HIGHPT
 13-3 21-12
LONGWD
 11-5 22-12
CHARSO
 10-6 14-16
RADFRD
 10-6 14-17
WINTHR
 9-7 16-15
GWEBB
 8-8 11-18
USCUP
 6-10 9-21
PRESBY
 4-12 6-24
NCASHV
 1-15 4-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NCASHV
Wed, Feb 19
W 63-39
vs
PRESBY
Sat, Feb 22
L 78-71
vs
GWEBB
Wed, Feb 26
W 80-78
@
CHARSO
Sat, Mar 1
L 60-50
Postseason
vs
6
GWEBB
Thu, Mar 6
W 69-63
@
2
LONGWD
Sat, Mar 8
L 73-65
Full Schedule
