Overall 6-24

LIU Sharks

LIU Sharks
  • Overall
    6-24
LIU Sharks
Last Game
Mon, Mar 10
@ FDU Knights (29-4)
  • Bogota Savings Bank Center
44
Final
73
Northeast Standings

Team Conf Overall
FDU
 16-0 29-4
STNHIL
 11-5 17-16
CCTST
 10-6 11-19
SFTRPA
 9-7 11-19
MRCY
 6-10 9-18
LMC
 6-10 7-24
CHIST
 6-10 7-26
WAGNER
 5-11 8-21
LIU
 3-13 6-24
Schedule

Regular season
@
FDU
Sat, Feb 15
L 75-45
@
LMC
Sat, Feb 22
L 83-53
@
WAGNER
Thu, Feb 27
L 66-58
vs
FDU
Sat, Mar 1
L 73-46
vs
CCTST
Thu, Mar 6
L 68-63
Postseason
@
1
FDU
Mon, Mar 10
L 73-44
