Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 23-11

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    23-11
Iowa Hawkeyes
ChevronDown
Last Game
Mon, Mar 24 |
ESPN
@ Oklahoma Sooners (27-8)
  • Lloyd Noble Center
62
Final
96
Game Box Score

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
USC
 17-1 31-4
UCLA
 16-2 34-3
OHIOST
 13-5 26-7
MD
 13-5 25-8
MICHST
 11-7 22-10
ILL
 11-7 22-10
MICH
 11-7 23-11
IOWA
 10-8 23-11
NEB
 10-8 21-12
OREG
 10-8 20-12
IND
 10-8 20-13
WASH
 9-9 19-14
MINN
 8-10 25-11
WISC
 4-14 13-17
RUT
 3-15 13-20
PURDUE
 3-15 10-19
NWEST
 2-16 9-18
PSU
 1-17 10-19
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
WISC
Sun, Mar 2
W 81-66
Postseason
vs
14
WISC
Wed, Mar 5
W 81-54
@
6
MICHST
Thu, Mar 6
W 74-61
@
3
OHIOST
Fri, Mar 7
L 60-59
vs
11
MURYST
Sat, Mar 22
W 92-57
@
3
OKLA
Mon, Mar 24
L 96-62
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    WATCH: Caitlin Clark's experience hanging out with Taylor Swift

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    WATCH: Caitlin Clark reflects back on her most iconic games at Iowa

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    WATCH: Caitlin Clark on Kate Martin's WNBA potential

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    WATCH: Caitlin Clark reflects on having her number retired at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Hawkeyes News

Show More