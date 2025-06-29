Skip to Main Content
Overall 26-7

Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Overall
    26-7
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
ESPN
vs Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-10)
  • Value City Arena
82
Final
67
Game Box Score

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
USC
 17-1 31-4
UCLA
 16-2 34-3
OHIOST
 13-5 26-7
MD
 13-5 25-8
MICHST
 11-7 22-10
ILL
 11-7 22-10
MICH
 11-7 23-11
IOWA
 10-8 23-11
NEB
 10-8 21-12
OREG
 10-8 20-12
IND
 10-8 20-13
WASH
 9-9 19-14
MINN
 8-10 25-11
WISC
 4-14 13-17
RUT
 3-15 13-20
PURDUE
 3-15 10-19
NWEST
 2-16 9-18
PSU
 1-17 10-19
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
23
MICHST
Wed, Feb 26
W 89-78
@
19
MD
Sun, Mar 2
L 93-90 / OT
Postseason
vs
11
IOWA
Fri, Mar 7
W 60-59
@
2
UCLA
Sat, Mar 8
L 75-46
vs
13
MONST
Fri, Mar 21
W 71-51
vs
5
TENN
Sun, Mar 23
L 82-67
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    NCAAW Highlights: No. 9 Ohio State at No. 25 Michigan (1/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    NCAAW Highlights: Cleveland State at No. 14 Ohio State (11/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

