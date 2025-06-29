Skip to Main Content
Overall 22-12

Howard Bison

  • Overall
    22-12
Last Game
Mon, Mar 24
@ College of Charleston Cougars (25-8)
  • TD Arena
56
Final
76
Game Box Score

MEAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
NORFLK
 14-0 30-5
HOW
 12-2 22-12
COPPST
 8-6 19-15
UMES
 8-6 14-17
MORGAN
 6-8 13-17
NCCU
 6-8 9-21
DELST
 1-13 5-24
SCST
 1-13 2-29
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NORFLK
Thu, Mar 6
L 68-56
Postseason
vs
7
DELST
Wed, Mar 12
W 85-49
vs
3
UMES
Fri, Mar 14
W 67-59
@
1
NORFLK
Sat, Mar 15
L 68-56
vs
SIENA
Fri, Mar 21
W 72-62
@
CHARLS
Mon, Mar 24
L 76-56
Full Schedule
