Overall 23-10

Colgate Raiders

Colgate Raiders
  • Overall
    23-10
Colgate Raiders
Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
ESP+
vs Coppin State Lady Eagles (19-15)
  • Cotterell Court
58
Final
48
Game Box Score

Patriot Standings

Team Conf Overall
LEHIGH
 15-3 27-7
ARMY
 14-4 25-8
COLG
 13-5 23-10
NAVY
 11-7 19-12
HOLY
 11-7 19-12
BUCK
 11-7 17-14
LAFAY
 6-12 10-21
BU
 5-13 12-19
LOYMD
 3-15 9-21
AMER
 1-17 1-29
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
LOYMD
Sat, Feb 22
W 68-57
@
HOLY
Wed, Feb 26
L 59-55
@
AMER
Sat, Mar 1
W 83-64
vs
LEHIGH
Wed, Mar 5
W 78-59
Postseason
vs
6
BUCK
Mon, Mar 10
L 63-58
vs
COPPST
Sat, Mar 22
L 58-48
Full Schedule
Top Raiders News