LSU star Flau'jae Johnson is the latest women's basketball star to sign an NIL deal with Unrivaled, according to the Sports Business Journal. Johnson, a 2024 All-SEC Tournament player, is in her junior season with the Tigers.

Johnson's deal with Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 league set to launch next month, will be similar to the one UConn star Paige Bueckers signed. Johnson, still a college athlete, will do promotional content for Unrivaled throughout the rest of her time in Baton Rouge.

Once her college career is over, Johnson will play in the Unrivaled league in 2026, which will operate in the WNBA offseason. UConn legends Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier founded Unrivaled, and Geno Auriemma is even an investor, along with ex-NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Steve Nash.

Johnson joins a long list of WNBA stars set to play in Unrivaled over the next couple of years.

Breanna Stewart

Napheesa Collier

Chelsea Gray

Arike Ogunbowale

Jewell Loyd

Kelsey Plum

Rhyne Howard

Kahleah Copper

Jackie Young

Angel Reese

As a freshman, Johnson started every game as LSU marched to a national championship in 2023, and she turned in another outstanding campaign last year. Through nine games in the 2024-25 season, Johnson seems to have elevated her game as a junior. Johnson is averaging 29.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.