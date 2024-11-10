No. 1 South Carolina outlasted No. 9 NC State for a 71-57 win on Sunday in what proved to be an exciting Final Four rematch. In the process, the Gamecocks became the second Division I team to reach multiple 40-game winning streaks, joining UConn, which has done so four times.

"It's everything for me," MiLaysia Fulwiley said shortly after the final buzzer. "Just togetherness. We love each other. We win together, we -- well, we don't lose together -- but we just do everything together. I love it."

Fulwiley was not exaggerating. She has not experienced a collegiate loss as the Gamecocks went 38-0 her freshman season. Over the past three years, Dawn Staley's team has only lost three games and won two national championships.

"You just have to be consistent, come to practice every day with a hard-work mindset," Te-Hina Paopao said.

Paopao and Fulwiley led the way against NC State with 23 and 18 points, respectively. As a whole, the Gamecocks out-rebounded their opponents 40-25. Raven Johnson, Sania Feagin and Ashlyn Watkins combined for 23 of those boards.

One of the biggest storylines for South Carolina has been the return of Watkins, who was arrested this summer and charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping. The charges were dismissed last week, and she was able to return to team activities. In her first game back, Watkins tallied six points on 3 of 7 shooting, adding six rebounds, a block and two steals. The team got Watkins back against NC State, but was missing Chloe Kitts, who is dealing with an academic policy issue.

Despite the loss, NC State proved to be a very competitive opponent. The final score doesn't tell the full story, as the game was tied six times and there were five lead changes.

The Wolfpack went on an 11-0 run halfway through the second quarter and found a four-point lead. The Gamecocks turned up the heat after the break, however, and led by as many as 20 points early in the third quarter. However, the Wolfpack went on a 19-6 run in the middle of the quarter to cut down their deficit to just seven points.

Zamareya Jones led NC State with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Aziaha James and Zoe Brooks added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Sunday's game was in Charlotte, N.C. as part of the Ally Tipoff. South Carolina will play its home opener against Coppin State on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, NC State will return to Raleigh on Thursday to take on Kent State, also at 9 p.m. ET.