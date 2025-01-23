No. 2 South Carolina is hosting undefeated No. 5 LSU on Friday in a marquee SEC matchup, and the stakes are high because these teams will only face once in the regular season. Following Thursday's practice, Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said her team is well-aware of the importance of this game.

"It's a rivalry. It's a game that we must win obviously because we only play them once and you want the tiebreak advantage," Staley said. "But it's still just a game win or lose, every goal that you have is still in front of you. It makes it a little bit harder, especially when it comes to our conference, so I'm glad it's at home."

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but it got postponed to Friday because of winter weather.

Another added element could be officiating, and how the teams adjust, Staley pointed out. Their most recent meeting was the 2024 SEC Championship game, which included a scuffle that saw multiple players leave the bench. After a 20-minute delay, the game resumed and South Carolina pulled out a 79-72 victory.

"We feel like the officiating is going to be on it at the start of the game," Staley said. "Some of the things that we did in that game, we're not going to be able to do. Some of the things that [LSU] did, they're not going to be able to do. So for us, it's about adjusting to how the officiating is going to be. It's probably going to be tight. I would if I'm coordinating the officials. But I don't think our teams are in that place, or in that head space."

South Carolina is 18-1 with its lone loss happening at the hands of UCLA in late November. The Gamecocks have the toughest strength of schedule in the nation, so they enter Friday's matchup already battle-tested. Meanwhile, LSU is off to one of its best starts in program history at 20-0. Kim Mulkey's Tigers are one of just two undefeated programs remaining along with UCLA.

"It's awesome for our sport, it's awesome for our league," Staley said. "It's awesome to be able to participate in rivalry games. Hopefully we won't disappoint by putting on some great basketball out there on the floor."

The LSU vs. South Carolina matchup is set for 5 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena -- where the Gamecocks have won 68 consecutive games.