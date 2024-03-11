A scuffle broke out during the SEC Women's Tournament championship game between South Carolina and LSU, marring the game itself while impacting the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks were up 73-66 with 2:08 remaining in the game right before the brawl broke out. South Carolina freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley stole the ball from LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson, and with tensions high amid the physical game, Johnson grabbed Fulwiley, who walked away.

South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins approached the scene and Johnson pushed her away. At this point, players started to gather and share their displeasure, and the benches cleared once South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso arrived and shoved Johnson to the ground.

A fan jumped over the scorer's table and onto the court while this was happening, and the ESPN broadcast soon identified him as Johnson's brother.

The game was delayed for 20 minutes while officials figured out everyone's role and what their punishment would be. Since NCAA rules do not allow players to leave the bench, everyone who did so was automatically ejected. The game eventually continued as normally as possible, and once the final buzzer went off, the South Carolina players who were ejected were not allowed to join their team in its SEC championship celebration.

Here are more details on the brawl and its consequences:

Players ejected

Janae Kent (LSU) -- Leaving the bench



Aalyah Del Rosario (LSU) -- Leaving the bench



Kamilla Cardoso (South Carolina) -- Fighting



Tessa Johnson (South Carolina) -- Leaving the bench



Chloe Kitts (South Carolina) -- Leaving the bench



Sakima Walker (South Carolina) -- Leaving the bench



Flau'jae Johnson was not ejected, as she was just given an intentional foul. Since Cardoso was ejected for fighting, she will not be allowed to play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. All the other players ejected for leaving the bench will be allowed to play in the opening round.

Flau'jae Johnson's brother arrested

Trayvon Milton, Flau'jae Johnson's brother, was taken away by security immediately after he jumped the scorer's table and approached the players. He was arrested by the Greenville Police Department and charged with assault, battery and disorderly conduct in the third degree. According to the Associated Press, he was released from jail Monday on bonds of $1,087.50 for each charge.

"To get over the table, Milton came from behind the table, pushed down on the victim's head, and stepped on her shoulders to jump over," police spokesperson Diana Munoz said in a statement Monday, as reported by the Greenville News. "Two other spectators jumped over the wall but did not reach the court because officers stopped them."

Dawn Staley, Kim Mulkey share reactions

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley apologized for the brawl during her postgame interview and said it was not a reflection of her team's character.

"I just want to apologize to the basketball community," Staley said. "When you are playing in championship games like this in our league, things get heated. No bad intentions. Their emotions got so far ahead of them. Sometimes these things happen. I want to apologize for us playing a part in that. That's not who we are and that's not what we are about."

Staley later said that Johnson approached her after the game to apologize.

"She just apologized and said she's not that type of player," Staley said. "And I really appreciate that, just something that somebody won't ever hear if I didn't say anything. And she's not, she's a really good person. Things just got escalated. I'll take responsibility for what happened from our side of it."

Meanwhile, LSU coach Kim Mulkey explained what she saw and described the incident as "ugly." She then added that she didn't feel it was appropriate for Cardoso to get involved.

"It's ugly. It's not good. No one wants to be a part of that," Mulkey said. "No one wants to see that ugliness. But I can tell you this: I wish she would've pushed Angel Reese. Don't push a kid -- you're 6-foot-8 -- don't push somebody that little. That was uncalled for in my opinion. Let those two girls that were jawing, let them go at it."

Kamilla Cardoso apologizes for shove

After the game, Cardoso went on social media to express remorse for her actions.

"My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused," Cardoso wrote. "I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future."

Angel Reese shares support for teammates

Reese, LSU's leading scorer and rebounder, was not one of the players involved in the scuffle. However, she still commented on the situation and expressed support for her teammates.

"As a person at my STATUS, sometimes you have to walk away from certain situations," Reese posted on social media. "Mind you the play before that I had rolled my ankle AGAIN and was already walking to the bench. I ALWAYS ride for mine. I'm super proud of this team & super excited for march."