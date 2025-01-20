No. 2 South Carolina made another emphatic statement with a 101-60 win over No. 13 Oklahoma on Sunday. That 41-point margin of victory is the largest in school history.

South Carolina improved to 18-1 on the season with its only loss coming against UCLA in late November. Dawn Staley's team has been taking care of business thanks to its deep roster that shares minutes and points every night.

"I'm very confident with the entire roster," Staley said postgame. "They have a way of playing well together. They prep extremely well. They are finding their footing. They want each other to play well."

The SEC is a tough conference, and Oklahoma was the Gamecocks' third consecutive AP top 25 opponent. South Carolina has passed every test with flying colors, and here are some impressive numbers from its historic win over the Sooners.

4

South Carolina has only lost four games since the 2021-22 season.



Staley's new contract extension, which was approved earlier this week,

5

Five Gamecocks reached double figures on Sunday, led by freshman Joyce Edwards' 17 points on 8 of 10 shooting. Sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley added 15 points and seven assists.

6

South Carolina had only six turnovers Sunday, half the amount the Gamecocks have been averaging this season. That turnover total was also nine less than the Gamecocks recorded in their win over Alabama on Thursday.

7

The Gamecocks have tallied seven wins against AP top 25 opponents this season. Every one of those victories has come by double digits.

10

Ten different Gamecocks scored at least three points against Oklahoma.

12

South Carolina has won 12 straight games by double digits, the longest streak in program history.

26

The Gamecocks registered a new season-high with 26 assists against the Sooners. Raven Johnson and Fulwiley combined for 15 of them.

41

The Gamecocks' 41-point margin of victory is the largest in school history. The previous record was 40 points against Iowa State earlier this season.

53

This was the Gamecocks' 53rd straight win against SEC competition, extending a record they already own.



South Carolina's bench scored 53 points against Oklahoma. The Gamecocks entered Sunday's game with the highest scoring bench in Division I this season (42.2 points per contest).



60

South Carolina's defense held the Sooners to just 60 points, almost 30 points below their season average of 88.1 points per game.

68

South Carolina has won 68 consecutive home games, tied for the seventh longest streak in Division I history.

101