South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is officially the highest paid coach in the history of women's college basketball. Her five-year extension, approved on Friday by the school's board of trustees, will run through 2029-30 and has a value of approximately $25.25 million.

Her annual salary starts at $4 million and there will also be a $250,000 increase every season, as well as a $500,000 signing bonus.

"I'm proud to represent the university of South Carolina and of its investment in women's basketball," Staley said in a statement. "What we've been able to accomplish on the court is a testament to what can happen when you bring together the right people from a team perspective but also have the right commitment from the University, the Athletics Department and the community to providing that team with everything it needs to be successful.

"...I look forward to continuing to be an example of how an investment in women's basketball is one that will pay off for everyone."

South Carolina won the 2024 NCAA Tournament while becoming just the fifth women's basketball program ever to complete an undefeated season. That was their second national title in three years, and third in the last eight.

The Gamecocks are currently ranked No. 2 in the nation and have only lost four games since the 2021-22 season. They are the hottest team in the SEC with a record 52-game winning streak. South Carolina has also taken care of its home court and won 67 consecutive games in Columbia.

Before Staley's new contract, LSU's Kim Mulkey was the highest paid coach with an annual salary of $3,264,000, which she earned by leading the Tigers to a national title in just her second season at the helm of the program. UConn's Geno Auriemma -- the winningest coach in basketball history -- is the third highest earning coach while making $3,100,000 annually, as of 2024.