There's rarely a shortage of high profile freshmen in women's college basketball, and this year is no different.

Several of the nation's top programs like South Carolina, UConn and USC have added to their rosters by signing elite high school talents. Yet despite all the excitement accompanying them, these budding stars still have to perform when the lights are the brightest.

This moved CBS Sports to introduce a women's college basketball freshman tracker. For this tracker, we will start off the week by highlighting performances by some of the best freshmen in the country:

Toby Fournier, F -- Duke Blue Devils

Not many freshmen have made a first impression on par with the way Toby Fournier has introduced herself to the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils.

Through five games, the 6-foot-2 forward is averaging 12.4 points and five rebounds while shooting over 50% from the floor. On the defensive end of the floor, Fournier has proved to be a valuable piece of Duke's puzzle by generating 1.2 steals a night to go along with a blocked shot.

Also, it should be noted Fournier is doing all of this while playing less than 19 minutes a night. Meaning, she's been very efficient with her time on the floor while contributing to Duke's current 4-1 record.

As the season progresses, I wouldn't be surprised to see her minutes balloon for the Blue Devils as she becomes a key piece of their game plan.

No. 14 Duke plays Belmont on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Mikayla Blakes, G -- Vanderbilt Commodores

Saying that Mikayla Blakes has "hit the ground running" would be an understatement. Instead, it's more apt to give Blakes and her 21 points a game credit for Vanderbilt's current 4-0 start to the season.

Of course, Blakes isn't doing it alone. Khamil Pierre has been huge for the Commodores along with Iyana Moore and Madison Greene. But Blakes has given Vandy a spark that could push the team toward the top of the SEC this season.

Along with her 21 points, Blakes is averaging three rebounds a game and 2.3 assists. This is in addition to the 2.5 steals she's generating on defense. And although Commodores fans would love to see her 3-point shooting become more consistent, Blakes is shooting 50% from the floor and 35% from behind the arc, which is more than serviceable.

Admittedly, Vanderbilt has not played the toughest of schedules so far. However, I don't foresee Blakes' numbers taking a dramatic drop once she's faced with stiffer competition. Vandy has more than enough weapons to keep teams honest, giving Blakes an opportunity to be the SEC's next freshman star.

Vanderbilt plays Hampton on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Zamareya Jones, G -- NC State Wolfpack

No. 20 NC State has stumbled out of the gates to start the season. A blowout loss to No. 1 South Carolina and a disappointing 3-point defeat to TCU casts some doubt on a squad that had national championship aspirations after making the 2024 Final Four.

But the season is still young and one of NC State's prized freshmen is showing signs of hope.

Through four games, Zamareya Jones is averaging 10.3 points, two rebounds and 1.8 assists. This includes a 16-point outing against the No. 1-ranked Gamecocks.

Though her shooting has been a bit streaky up to this point, things should even out for her once she gets more comfortable challenging different defensive looks. Also, her fearlessness to let it fly during her 21 minutes a night on the floor is promising.

So far, Jones appears to be on track to become the aggressive floor general NC State coach Wes Moore saw when he recruited her.

No. 20 NC State plays Coastal Carolina on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET