TCU Women's Basketball

While South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 poll and the top 12 teams remain unchanged, some sleeper squads have been proving themselves early in the season.

TCU pulled off an upset against then-No. 13 NC State on Sunday, and now the Horned Frogs have arrived into the top 25 at No. 19 -- their best ranking in 16 years. Sedona Prince tallied 31 points and 16 rebounds in the upset win, while former Louisville and LSU guard Hailey Van Lith was emotional after registering her first points-assists double-double with 18 points and 10 assists.

Former Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks earned his first big win with Kentucky, as the Wildcats beat a ranked Louisville team, 71-61, in overtime on Saturday. That result helped Kentucky move up to No. 15, while the Cardinals dropped to No. 25.

Meanwhile, Stanford entered the rankings last week, but the Cardinal slipped out again after a 76-66 loss to Indiana on Sunday. The Hoosiers are still not ranked, but are receiving votes.

South Carolina received all 31 first-place votes as they won their 42nd consecutive game dating back to last season. However, the Gamecocks will be tested Sunday when they take on No. 5 UCLA in Los Angeles.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1South Carolina 4-07751
2UConn3-07352
3USC4-07003
4Texas3-06624
5UCLA4-06535
6Notre Dame4-06466
7LSU4-05667
8Iowa State4-05498
9Oklahoma3-05239
10Kansas State3-048610
11Maryland5-047611
12Ohio State3-041712
13West Virginia4-038715
14Duke4-132116
15Kentucky4-029220
16North Carolina3-128214
17Ole Miss2-123719
18Baylor3-119417
19TCU4-0182NR
20NC State2-217713
21Nebraska4-016421
22Illinois3-012923
23Oregon4-012225
24Alabama 6-012022
25Louisville2-29618

Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Michigan 38, Michigan State 15, Vanderbilt 14, Stanford 9, Florida State 5, Miami 4, South Dakota State 3, Tennessee 3, Richmond 2