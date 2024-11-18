While South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 poll and the top 12 teams remain unchanged, some sleeper squads have been proving themselves early in the season.

TCU pulled off an upset against then-No. 13 NC State on Sunday, and now the Horned Frogs have arrived into the top 25 at No. 19 -- their best ranking in 16 years. Sedona Prince tallied 31 points and 16 rebounds in the upset win, while former Louisville and LSU guard Hailey Van Lith was emotional after registering her first points-assists double-double with 18 points and 10 assists.

Former Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks earned his first big win with Kentucky, as the Wildcats beat a ranked Louisville team, 71-61, in overtime on Saturday. That result helped Kentucky move up to No. 15, while the Cardinals dropped to No. 25.

Meanwhile, Stanford entered the rankings last week, but the Cardinal slipped out again after a 76-66 loss to Indiana on Sunday. The Hoosiers are still not ranked, but are receiving votes.

South Carolina received all 31 first-place votes as they won their 42nd consecutive game dating back to last season. However, the Gamecocks will be tested Sunday when they take on No. 5 UCLA in Los Angeles.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 South Carolina 4-0 775 1 2 UConn 3-0 735 2 3 USC 4-0 700 3 4 Texas 3-0 662 4 5 UCLA 4-0 653 5 6 Notre Dame 4-0 646 6 7 LSU 4-0 566 7 8 Iowa State 4-0 549 8 9 Oklahoma 3-0 523 9 10 Kansas State 3-0 486 10 11 Maryland 5-0 476 11 12 Ohio State 3-0 417 12 13 West Virginia 4-0 387 15 14 Duke 4-1 321 16 15 Kentucky 4-0 292 20 16 North Carolina 3-1 282 14 17 Ole Miss 2-1 237 19 18 Baylor 3-1 194 17 19 TCU 4-0 182 NR 20 NC State 2-2 177 13 21 Nebraska 4-0 164 21 22 Illinois 3-0 129 23 23 Oregon 4-0 122 25 24 Alabama 6-0 120 22 25 Louisville 2-2 96 18

Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Michigan 38, Michigan State 15, Vanderbilt 14, Stanford 9, Florida State 5, Miami 4, South Dakota State 3, Tennessee 3, Richmond 2