No. 2 South Carolina is receiving a first place vote in the AP Top 25 following the Gamecocks' 41-point win against Oklahoma. Meanwhile, UCLA is No. 1 for the ninth consecutive week. The Bruins are one of the two undefeated teams remaining, along with No. 5 LSU.

Ohio State was also unbeaten until getting upset 62-59 by Penn State on Sunday. The Buckeyes dropped out of the top 10, but they are still hanging around at No. 12.

This will be a big week in the SEC with South Carolina hosting LSU on Thursday. The Tigers are 20-0, with their most recent win being an 80-63 result against Florida.

In the Big Ten, No. 8 Maryland has some challenging matchups ahead with No. 7 Texas on Monday, and UCLA on Sunday. The Terrapins' only loss this season happened at the hands of the USC Trojans earlier this month.

Baylor and Michigan re-entered the Top 25, and both are facing some tough tests this week. No. 25 Baylor is hosting UCLA for a Monday afternoon matchup, then hitting the road to face No. 10 TCU on Sunday. No. 24 Michigan has No. 23 Minnesota on Wednesday and No. 22 Michigan State on Saturday.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UCLA 17-0 747 (27) 1 2 South Carolina 18-1 717 (1) 2 3 Notre Dame 16-2 687 (2) 3 4 USC 17-1 660 4 5 LSU 20-0 614 6 6 UConn 17-2 588 7 7 Texas 17-2 575 5 8 Maryland 16-1 553 8 9 TCU 19-1 504 10 10 Kansas State 19-1 491 11 11 Kentucky 16-1 438 12 12 Ohio State 17-1 426 9 13 North Carolina 17-3 394 14 14 Duke 15-4 355 16 15 Oklahoma 15-4 302 13 16 West Virginia 15-3 259 20 17 Tennessee 15-3 248 15 18 Georgia Tech 16-3 210 17 19 Alabama 17-3 109 19 20 NC State 14-4 197 21 21 Michigan State 15-3 179 22 22 Cal 17-3 148 18 23 Minnessota 17-2 62 24 24 Michigan 13-5 50 NR 25 Baylor 16-3 37 NR

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 35, Creighton 28, Mississippi 9, Utah 9, Vanderbilt 9, Oklahoma St. 5, South Dakota St. 2, Harvard 2, Mississippi St. 1.