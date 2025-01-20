No. 2 South Carolina is receiving a first place vote in the AP Top 25 following the Gamecocks' 41-point win against Oklahoma. Meanwhile, UCLA is No. 1 for the ninth consecutive week. The Bruins are one of the two undefeated teams remaining, along with No. 5 LSU.
Ohio State was also unbeaten until getting upset 62-59 by Penn State on Sunday. The Buckeyes dropped out of the top 10, but they are still hanging around at No. 12.
This will be a big week in the SEC with South Carolina hosting LSU on Thursday. The Tigers are 20-0, with their most recent win being an 80-63 result against Florida.
In the Big Ten, No. 8 Maryland has some challenging matchups ahead with No. 7 Texas on Monday, and UCLA on Sunday. The Terrapins' only loss this season happened at the hands of the USC Trojans earlier this month.
Baylor and Michigan re-entered the Top 25, and both are facing some tough tests this week. No. 25 Baylor is hosting UCLA for a Monday afternoon matchup, then hitting the road to face No. 10 TCU on Sunday. No. 24 Michigan has No. 23 Minnesota on Wednesday and No. 22 Michigan State on Saturday.
Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UCLA
|17-0
|747 (27)
|1
|2
|South Carolina
|18-1
|717 (1)
|2
|3
|Notre Dame
|16-2
|687 (2)
|3
|4
|USC
|17-1
|660
|4
|5
|LSU
|20-0
|614
|6
|6
|UConn
|17-2
|588
|7
|7
|Texas
|17-2
|575
|5
|8
|Maryland
|16-1
|553
|8
|9
|TCU
|19-1
|504
|10
|10
|Kansas State
|19-1
|491
|11
|11
|Kentucky
|16-1
|438
|12
|12
|Ohio State
|17-1
|426
|9
|13
|North Carolina
|17-3
|394
|14
|14
|Duke
|15-4
|355
|16
|15
|Oklahoma
|15-4
|302
|13
|16
|West Virginia
|15-3
|259
|20
|17
|Tennessee
|15-3
|248
|15
|18
|Georgia Tech
|16-3
|210
|17
|19
|Alabama
|17-3
|109
|19
|20
|NC State
|14-4
|197
|21
|21
|Michigan State
|15-3
|179
|22
|22
|Cal
|17-3
|148
|18
|23
|Minnessota
|17-2
|62
|24
|24
|Michigan
|13-5
|50
|NR
|25
|Baylor
|16-3
|37
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 35, Creighton 28, Mississippi 9, Utah 9, Vanderbilt 9, Oklahoma St. 5, South Dakota St. 2, Harvard 2, Mississippi St. 1.