No. 2 South Carolina is receiving a first place vote in the AP Top 25 following the Gamecocks' 41-point win against Oklahoma. Meanwhile, UCLA is No. 1 for the ninth consecutive week. The Bruins are one of the two undefeated teams remaining, along with No. 5 LSU.

Ohio State was also unbeaten until getting upset 62-59 by Penn State on Sunday. The Buckeyes dropped out of the top 10, but they are still hanging around at No. 12.

This will be a big week in the SEC with South Carolina hosting LSU on Thursday. The Tigers are 20-0, with their most recent win being an 80-63 result against Florida.

In the Big Ten, No. 8 Maryland has some challenging matchups ahead with No. 7 Texas on Monday, and UCLA on Sunday. The Terrapins' only loss this season happened at the hands of the USC Trojans earlier this month. 

Baylor and Michigan re-entered the Top 25, and both are facing some tough tests this week. No. 25 Baylor is hosting UCLA for a Monday afternoon matchup, then hitting the road to face No. 10 TCU on Sunday. No. 24 Michigan has No. 23 Minnesota on Wednesday and No. 22 Michigan State on Saturday. 

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UCLA17-0747 (27)1
2South Carolina18-1717 (1)2
3Notre Dame16-2687 (2)3
4USC17-16604
5LSU20-06146
6UConn17-25887
7Texas17-25755
8Maryland16-15538
9TCU19-150410
10Kansas State19-149111
11Kentucky16-143812
12Ohio State17-14269
13North Carolina17-339414
14Duke15-435516
15Oklahoma15-430213
16West Virginia15-325920
17Tennessee15-324815
18Georgia Tech16-321017
19Alabama17-310919
20NC State14-419721
21Michigan State15-317922
22Cal17-314818
23Minnessota17-26224
24Michigan13-550NR
25Baylor16-337NR

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 35, Creighton 28, Mississippi 9, Utah 9, Vanderbilt 9, Oklahoma St. 5, South Dakota St. 2, Harvard 2, Mississippi St. 1.