UCLA is No. 1 in the AP top 25 women's college basketball poll for the first time in program history after taking down then-No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, snapping the Gamecocks' 43-game winning streak. It was a big weekend in Los Angeles, creating a lot of movement in this week's top 25. 

South Carolina arrived to Pauley Pavilion as the unanimous No. 1, but the Bruins put on a defensive clinic against the reigning national champions in a 77-62 victory -- their first against a top-ranked opponent. That game showed how much depth UCLA has, but the Bruins are not the unanimous No. 1 yet. 

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, USC suffered an upset loss to Notre Dame on Saturday after an impressive performance by Hannah Hidalgo. The Fighting Irish took the Trojans' No. 3 spot in the rankings, while UConn held strong at No. 2.

"I don't mean to be boring, but I really don't care where, who's ranked, what at what point," Close said Sunday in regard to UCLA's argument for the No. 1 spot. "... I think we have a lot of teams that can make a really, a good sort of case for how to be No. 1. And I think that's a great testament to our game. There's a lot more parity than there used to be."

South Carolina moved down to No. 4, and Texas rounded out the top five. USC dropped to No. 6.

Iowa has entered the top 25 for the first time this season at No. 22, as the Hawkeyes are off to a 6-0 start under first-year coach Jan Jensen.

AP Women's College Basketball Top 25

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UCLA5-0782 (20)5
2UConn4-0760 (9)2
3Notre Dame5-0751 (3)6
4South Carolina5-16881
5Texas4-06774
6USC4-16303
7LSU6-05937
8Oklahoma5-05729
9Kansas State5-053210
10Maryland6-052711
11Ohio State5-046212
12West Virginia6-044013
13Duke5-136014
14Kentucky5-034415
15Iowa State5-13378
16North Carolina5-131016
17TCU6-0275519
18Ole Miss3-126117
19Illinois5-018322
20NC State3-217320
21Oregon6-016123
22Iowa6-0147NR
23Alabama6-012924
24Louisville4-27525
25Nebraska5-15821

Others receiving votes: Michigan 51, Michigan State 25, Baylor 23, Vanderbilt 21, Stanford 17, Indiana 9, Tennessee 9, Florida State 6, Miami 4, Richmond 4, Creighton 2, Harvard 1, Minnesota 1