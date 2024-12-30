gettyimages-2191691757-1-1.jpg
Little movement took place in this week's women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll with the top-18 teams remaining unchanged, but it doesn't mean the past few days were boring.

No. 4 USC used a second-half push to overcome an upset scare against now-No. 24 Michigan on Sunday. Something similar happened to No. 6 LSU, as the Tigers struggled against Albany until the last two quarters. 

UConn tried something different with their starting lineup by trading Ice Brady for Jana El Alfy on Sunday vs. Providence. The team as a whole still has a lot of room for improvement, but Paige Bueckers registered her fifth straight 20-point game in the 67-41 win. The Huskies remained No. 7 this week, helping Geno Auriemma tie former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer for the most appearances with one school with a total of 627.

Meanwhile, South Carolina collected a dominant 93-47 win against Wofford on Sunday, with five Gamecocks reaching double-figures in scoring and all 10 players recording at least one bucket. That win marked South Carolina's 65th consecutive at home.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UCLA13-0798 (30)1
2South Carolina12-1763 (1)2
3Notre Dame11-2727 (1)3
4USC12-16934
5Texas13-16425
6LSU15-06286
7UConn11-26137
8Maryland12-06098
9Oklahoma12-15349
10Ohio State13-050410
11TCU13-147511
12Kansas State13-145212
13Georgia Tech14-040013
14Duke10-335714
15Tennessee12-034015
16Kentucky11-132116
17North Carolina13-230317
18West Virginia10-223318
19Alabama13-120720
20Cal13-118621
21Michigan State11-214819
22NC State10-313722
23Iowa11-211624
24Michigan10-38223
25Ole Miss8-34825

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 26, Utah 24, Illinois 11, Oklahoma State 7, Baylor 5, Nebraska 4, Mississippi State 3, Harvard 3, Portland 1