Little movement took place in this week's women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll with the top-18 teams remaining unchanged, but it doesn't mean the past few days were boring.

No. 4 USC used a second-half push to overcome an upset scare against now-No. 24 Michigan on Sunday. Something similar happened to No. 6 LSU, as the Tigers struggled against Albany until the last two quarters.

UConn tried something different with their starting lineup by trading Ice Brady for Jana El Alfy on Sunday vs. Providence. The team as a whole still has a lot of room for improvement, but Paige Bueckers registered her fifth straight 20-point game in the 67-41 win. The Huskies remained No. 7 this week, helping Geno Auriemma tie former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer for the most appearances with one school with a total of 627.

Meanwhile, South Carolina collected a dominant 93-47 win against Wofford on Sunday, with five Gamecocks reaching double-figures in scoring and all 10 players recording at least one bucket. That win marked South Carolina's 65th consecutive at home.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UCLA 13-0 798 (30) 1 2 South Carolina 12-1 763 (1) 2 3 Notre Dame 11-2 727 (1) 3 4 USC 12-1 693 4 5 Texas 13-1 642 5 6 LSU 15-0 628 6 7 UConn 11-2 613 7 8 Maryland 12-0 609 8 9 Oklahoma 12-1 534 9 10 Ohio State 13-0 504 10 11 TCU 13-1 475 11 12 Kansas State 13-1 452 12 13 Georgia Tech 14-0 400 13 14 Duke 10-3 357 14 15 Tennessee 12-0 340 15 16 Kentucky 11-1 321 16 17 North Carolina 13-2 303 17 18 West Virginia 10-2 233 18 19 Alabama 13-1 207 20 20 Cal 13-1 186 21 21 Michigan State 11-2 148 19 22 NC State 10-3 137 22 23 Iowa 11-2 116 24 24 Michigan 10-3 82 23 25 Ole Miss 8-3 48 25

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 26, Utah 24, Illinois 11, Oklahoma State 7, Baylor 5, Nebraska 4, Mississippi State 3, Harvard 3, Portland 1