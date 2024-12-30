Little movement took place in this week's women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll with the top-18 teams remaining unchanged, but it doesn't mean the past few days were boring.
No. 4 USC used a second-half push to overcome an upset scare against now-No. 24 Michigan on Sunday. Something similar happened to No. 6 LSU, as the Tigers struggled against Albany until the last two quarters.
UConn tried something different with their starting lineup by trading Ice Brady for Jana El Alfy on Sunday vs. Providence. The team as a whole still has a lot of room for improvement, but Paige Bueckers registered her fifth straight 20-point game in the 67-41 win. The Huskies remained No. 7 this week, helping Geno Auriemma tie former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer for the most appearances with one school with a total of 627.
Meanwhile, South Carolina collected a dominant 93-47 win against Wofford on Sunday, with five Gamecocks reaching double-figures in scoring and all 10 players recording at least one bucket. That win marked South Carolina's 65th consecutive at home.
Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UCLA
|13-0
|798 (30)
|1
|2
|South Carolina
|12-1
|763 (1)
|2
|3
|Notre Dame
|11-2
|727 (1)
|3
|4
|USC
|12-1
|693
|4
|5
|Texas
|13-1
|642
|5
|6
|LSU
|15-0
|628
|6
|7
|UConn
|11-2
|613
|7
|8
|Maryland
|12-0
|609
|8
|9
|Oklahoma
|12-1
|534
|9
|10
|Ohio State
|13-0
|504
|10
|11
|TCU
|13-1
|475
|11
|12
|Kansas State
|13-1
|452
|12
|13
|Georgia Tech
|14-0
|400
|13
|14
|Duke
|10-3
|357
|14
|15
|Tennessee
|12-0
|340
|15
|16
|Kentucky
|11-1
|321
|16
|17
|North Carolina
|13-2
|303
|17
|18
|West Virginia
|10-2
|233
|18
|19
|Alabama
|13-1
|207
|20
|20
|Cal
|13-1
|186
|21
|21
|Michigan State
|11-2
|148
|19
|22
|NC State
|10-3
|137
|22
|23
|Iowa
|11-2
|116
|24
|24
|Michigan
|10-3
|82
|23
|25
|Ole Miss
|8-3
|48
|25
Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 26, Utah 24, Illinois 11, Oklahoma State 7, Baylor 5, Nebraska 4, Mississippi State 3, Harvard 3, Portland 1