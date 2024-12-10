The stars have scarcely been brighter in women's college basketball. No matter the preferred conference or team, fans will likely see a budding phenom or an established superstar go on a tear on any given night.

However, because of the abundance of talent, it's possible even the most avid women's college basketball fan could miss out on a game-changing performance.

This is why CBS Sports has decided to organize some of the top superstar performances throughout the week for the women's college basketball Star Power Index.

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

If your game shakes life into the Slim Reaper, then you know you're doing something special.

That's exactly what Mikaylah Williams did on Thursday as her 32-point explosion prompted NBA superstar Kevin Durant to take to X, where he summed up her night in just two words: "Everything pure."

The sophomore's offensive outburst pushed No. 4 LSU past Stanford in a 94-88 overtime win. Williams scored her game-high in points by shooting 12 of 18 (66%) from the floor and 5 of 9 (55%) from 3.

Williams also showed off her big-shot ability by drilling a game-tying bucket with 4.3 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Then, during the extra period, she stuck a dagger 3 with 38 seconds to lift the Tigers over the Cardinal.

On the season, Williams is averaging 16.2 points, 4.9 rebound and 2.9 assists for the 11-0 Tigers, who followed up Thursday's win with a 100-54 blowout victory over Grambling.

No. 4 LSU (11-0) will play Louisiana (4-3) on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

JuJu Watkins, USC

New conference, no problem. JuJu Watkins' dominance has followed her to the Big Ten, resulting in a lot of "firsts" for the No. 5 team in the nation.

On Tuesday, Watkins showed off the scoring that helped make her a household name in USC's big 94-52 win over California Baptist. And she did so in record-breaking fashion.

Watkins poured in 40 points in the Trojans' win over the Lancers, including nine made 3-pointers. This gave Watkins the program's record for the most 3-pointers made in a contest.

Watkins followed up Tuesday's barrage by leading USC to its first Big Ten conference win on Saturday. Despite battling through foul trouble, Watkins was still able to score a game-high 21 points in USC's 66-53 win over Oregon, spoiling the Ducks' conference debut in the process.

Thanks to these back-to-back impact performances, JuJu Wakins was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, making her the first USC woman to earn this honor.

No. 5 USC (8-1) will play Fresno State (7-3) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee

Talaysia Cooper's second-half heroics gave Tennessee the signature win it needed to push the Lady Vols back into the nation's spotlight.

The first half of Tennessee's contest against then-No. 17 Iowa on Saturday was a bit of a struggle for Cooper: She played less than five minutes due to foul trouble and only had four points.

Bu the team's leading scorer made up for her absence after halftime. Cooper poured in 19 second-half points to finish with a team-high 23 points. This was enough to fend off the Hawkeyes and give Tennessee the 78-68 victory.

Not only did Saturday's win give the Lady Vols a high-profile victory over a ranked opponent, but it also ended the school's longest rankings drought in program history.

On Monday, Tennessee entered the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this year, landing at the No. 19 spot in the rankings. Prior to this introduction, the last time Tennessee was an AP Top 25 team was in November 2023. This span of 22 polls without being mentioned as one of the nation's top teams is the longest time Tennessee has spent as an unranked program in the nearly 50 years the poll has existed.

Snapping this streak en route to a 7-0 start to the season is giving Tennessee a whiff of its past-life accomplishments. As a result, the No. 19 Lady Vols look like a team that can compete for the top spot in a stacked SEC conference.

No. 19 Tennessee (7-0) will play North Carolina Central (0-11) on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State

Ta'Niya Latson is going to get hers.

At over 28 points per game, the junior from Miami is currently the nation's top scorer. Unfortunately for the Seminoles, this hasn't resulted in a significant win that could push them into the rankings. But it's not from a lack of effort on Latson's behalf.

On Wednesday, Florida State took the now-No 19. Lady Vols to the wire, losing by two points (79-77) in Knoxville. However, Latson put up a noble effort in the loss, playing 33 minutes and scoring 38 points on 60% from the field.

Like it does every game, Latson's scoring carried over into Florida State's first ACC conference game of the year on Sunday. The guard put up nearly identical numbers to the ones she gave to Tennessee (39 points, seven rebounds, one assist on 50% shooting). But this time, Florida State was able to outlast SMU to secure the 93-85 win.

As the 9-2 Seminoles dive deeper into the season, they'll lean on Latson to provide the buckets. But they have other pieces like Makayla Timpson and O'Mariah Gordon who make them a tough-out in the ACC.

Florida State (9-2) will play Drexel (3-4) on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

Audi Crooks has been a low-post machine for No. 18 Iowa State

On Tuesday, Crooks scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Iowa State's 92-35 thrashing of South Carolina Upstate. Then, on Sunday, she poured in 19 points in the Cyclone's win over Central Michigan while also pulling down 10 rebounds.

On the season, Crooks is basically a walking 20-point double-double, averaging 19.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. She's also shooting nearly 60% from the floor and handing out two assists a night.

Crooks' dominance sets the stage for an epic rivalry game against No. 21 Iowa on Wednesday. The 8-1 Hawkeyes will look to slow down the Crooks as they hope to get back on track following their loss to Tennessee and subsequent drop in the rankings.

For Crooks, this could be the start of her Big 12 Player of the Year campaign as she looks to beat her Big Ten, in-state rival before starting conference play later this month.

No. 19 Iowa State (8-2) will play No. 21 Iowa (8-1) on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET