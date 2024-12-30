As we roll into the New Year, the women's college basketball Star Power Index is closing out 2024 by highlighting some talented transfers who are making their presence felt at their new homes.

Also, CBS Sports takes a look at a star on a bubbling Big Ten team who -- with the help of a freshman phenom -- is turning Rutgers into must-see TV.

Kaylene Smikle, Maryland

No. 8 Maryland picked up its second win against a nationally-ranked opponent on Sunday when it beat No. 19 Michigan State. The Terrapins' 72-66 victory over the Spartans was sparked by a clutch performance from guard Kaylene Smikle.

Maryland found a 17-point lead before the half only for the Spartans to chip away at the deficit and tie the game at 57-57 in the fourth quarter. However, the Terps stayed the course. They responded with a series of clutch baskets, including Smikle's tough bucket through contact that put Maryland up by five points with just a little over a minute left in regulation.

Smikle ended the night with a team-high 19 points on 58% from the floor. This is the Rutgers transfer's 11th consecutive game scoring in double figures for the 12-0 Terrapins.

With Sunday's victory, Maryland is 2-0 in Big Ten conference play. Next, they'll open the New Year by playing Smikle's former program when Rutgers comes to College Park.

No. 8 Maryland plays Rutgers on Thursday

Mia Moore, Clemson

Clemson took its nationally-ranked rival to the wire this weekend when it narrowly lost to No. 22 NC State, 83-79. One of the reasons the contest stayed close was the impressive play of Clemson guard Mia Moore.

Moore got the Tigers out of the starting blocks in a hurry. The junior, who averages 11 points a night, scored 10 points in the first quarter. Moore and the Tigers stayed faithful to the 3-point line throughout the night, making 15 3-pointers on Sunday to set a program record. But despite a flurry of late-second shots by Clemson, NC State was able to wrestle this win away from the Tigers.

Moore scored a season-high 23 points (45% field goal) to go along with six rebounds and an assist. The UAB transfer also got a lift from sophomore Hannah Kohn, who scored a career-high 18 points.

Clemson plays No. 20 California on Thursday

Maria Gakdeng, North Carolina

A big night from Maria Gakdeng helped No. 17 North Carolina grab its first conference win of the season.

North Carolina made it a goal to feed Gakdeng during the Tar Heels' 69-60 win over Miami this weekend. In fact, she laid in three of North Carolina's first four baskets. This set the tone for the night as Gakdeng's 21 points and 12 rebounds opened the floor for UNC to operate on offense.

Gakdeng's 21 points tied her season high in scoring while her 12 rebounds was the most she's recorded on the year. Her double-double allowed UNC to bounce-back from its conference-opening loss to Georgia Tech.

The 13-2 Heels are now 1-1 in the ACC, but they're gearing up for a daunting task after the New Year as they continue conference play against No. 3 Notre Dame.

No. 17 North Carolina plays No. 3 Notre Dame on Sunday

Destiny Adams, Rutgers

Destiny Adams exploded for a massive double-double against No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday. The Rutgers guard kept the Scarlet Knights competitive against the Buckeyes thanks to her 31-point, 17-rebound performance.

Adams came out of the game hot, scoring 12 of Rutgers' 16 first-quarter points. This set the stage for Adams to prove she's a complete player on both ends of the floor, as she generated five steals and two blocks to go along with her offensive onslaught.

Unfortunately for Rutgers, Adams' dominance wasn't enough to push them past the Buckeyes as they lost to No. 10 Ohio State, 77-63. But, the combination of Adams and freshman phenom Kiyomi McMiller is becoming must-see TV for women's college basketball fans.

Rutgers plays No. 8 Maryland on Thursday