2018 WWE Evolution matches, card, location, date, start time, rumors, predictions

WWE has always been about making history, and in the month of October, one of its most historic events will be taking place. On Sunday, Oct. 28 inside the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, WWE will present the Evolution pay-per-view, which will feature nothing but matches featuring the female superstars from across all brands within the company. Female stars from past and present will take center stage in what may ultimately go down as one of the most significant events in WWE history.

We still have a few more weeks to let the entire Evolution card build, but let's take a look at the matches that have been announced as well as our projections for the rest. Evolution will run just as the regular monthly PPV showings with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Evolution over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

Spoiler warning: One of the matches already set for Evolution contains results from the 2018 Mae Young Classic, which is currently airing on the WWE Network. Also, the inaugural NXT UK women's champion has already been crowned.

2018 WWE Evolution matches

Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss: One of the greatest female superstars of all-time will return to the ring to battle one of the most decorated of this generation. While at the WWE Performance Center, Bliss was regularly referred to as "Mini-Trish" by Triple H himself, so now we get to see her clash with the real deal come Evolution.

Lita vs. Mickie James: Two staples of the mid-2000s era are set to battle as Lita makes a return to competition to take on James, who is currently a member of the active roster. Lita and James last clashed with one another at the 2006 Survivor Series event, which saw James capture the WWE women's title from Lita.

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm (2018 Mae Young Classic final): Two of the best in-ring female workers in the world were able to navigate their way through this year's Mae Young Classic, and at Evolution, they'll aim to become the second winner of the annual tournament. No matter who comes out victorious, though, both of these women have bright futures with the company.

2018 WWE Evolution predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella: This has been rumored for a few weeks now, and with the two recently interacting with one another on Raw TV, this does seem to be the direction WWE is headed in. Love this match or not, it makes sense. It will pit the one of the most popular female stars on the roster currently in the champion Rousey against one of the more marketable female stars WWE has ever had -- not to mention the longest-reigning Divas champion in history -- in Bella.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Lynch got the win she so passionately desired over Flair at Hell in a Cell to win the title, and a rematch was already set to take place at the upcoming Super Show-Down event in Australia. A third bout between the former best friends makes sense for this all-women's pay-per-view, likely with Lynch walking in as champion and Flair walking out with the blue brand strap.

NXT Women's Championship -- Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: After her loss at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, Baszler is owed a rematch for the NXT title Sane took from her. This might be one of the easiest predictions to make for this show.

NXT UK Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jinny: During the inaugural tapings, Ripley was crowned the first NXT U.K. women's champion. The likely first opponent for her would have been Storm, but she's tied up with the Mae Young Classic final. So in this spot challenging for the title, it wouldn't hurt to showcase the talents of Jinny in a title match.

Key female WWE superstars not booked or predicted for the show yet include Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka, Naomi, The IIconics, The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Alicia Fox.