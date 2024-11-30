Family drama takes center stage at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa lead their respective versions of The Bloodline into a five-on-five battle on Saturday night in Vancouver, Canada.

Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn and CM Punk will take on the joint forces of The Bloodline -- Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu -- and Bronson Reed. They will be confined within the violent WarGames structure, a steel cage enclosing two adjacent rings. One participant from each team will begin the match with a new superstar added at timed intervals. Once all 10 superstars are in the ring, the winning team will be determined by sudden death pinfall or submission.

Meanwhile, the women's match will feature just about every current titleholder across the two brands. Rhea Ripley will join forces with one half of the tag team champions in the form of Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky and Bayley. Belair's tag team partner Jade Cargill was originally in the match, but she was found laid out on a car in the weeks leading up to the PPV. She was replaced by former champion Bayley. That team will face women's world champion Liv Morgan, WWE women's champion Nia Jax, Money in the Bank briefcase holder Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez and Candice LaRae.

Look below at the confirmed matches for Survivor Series and glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on Saturday with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET.

2024 WWE Survivor Series matches

Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Sami Zayn and CM Punk vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed (WarGames match): WWE has been building to this Bloodline vs. Bloodline showdown since Reigns cost Sikoa the undisputed WWE championship at SummerSlam. Sikoa's faction rounded out their five-man team with Reed. Seth Rollins declined Zayn's invitation to join the team, and Reigns refused to ask Cody Rhodes. Paul Heyman returned with a solution five months after being assaulted by Sikoa's Bloodline. Heyman recruited former "Paul Heyman" guy CM Punk to even the playing field.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest: Priest gets his chance to right a wrong. Gunther ended Priest's first reign as world champion at SummerSlam, thanks to a betrayal by Priest's former Judgment Day ally Finn Balor. Priest defeated Rollins, Sheamus and Dominik Mysterio in a fatal four-way match in November to earn a rematch against "The Ring General" at Survivor Series.

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi and Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae (WarGames match): While the men's WarGames focuses primarily on one storyline, the women's WarGames match is a convergence of many plots. Ripley and Morgan have long had a personal feud over the women's world championship. Sky joined the mix after earning a title shot against Morgan. Women's tag team champions Belair and Cargill recently set their sights on WWE women's champion Jax, bringing them -- along with Jax's lackeys -- into the fold, only for Cargill to be sidelined by injury. Naomi's ongoing feud with Jax made her a convenient participant as well. With Cargill out, Bayley stepped up to be the team's fifth woman.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: WWE has returned to familiar territory with this intercontinental title triple threat, seeing three bruisers tangled up and costing each other several matches. During their latest brawl, Adam Pearce had seen enough and announced that the trio would meet at Survivor Series, with Sheamus yet again chasing the one title he has never won in WWE.

United States Championship -- LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: After Knight defended his title against Berto, Nakamura launched a sneak attack. A second Nakamura attack followed after Knight again successfully defended his belt, this time against Santos Escobar. That was enough to set up a clash between the two at Survivor Series.

Where to watch Survivor Series 2024