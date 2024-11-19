Family drama takes center stage at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa lead their respective versions of The Bloodline into a five-on-five battle on Nov. 30.

Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn and a mystery fifth partner will take on the joint forces of The Bloodline and Bronson Reed in Vancouver. They will be confined within the violent WarGames structure, a steel cage enclosing two adjacent rings. One participant from each team will begin the match with a new superstar added at timed intervals. Once all 10 superstars are in the ring, the winning team will be determined by sudden death pinfall or submission.

Two other matches have been confirmed for Survivor Series, including a WarGames match in the women's division. The women's WarGames match features every active women's champion on the WWE main roster.

Look below at the confirmed matches for Survivor Series and glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on Nov. 30 with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET.

2024 WWE Survivor Series matches

Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Sami Zayn and TBA vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed (WarGames match): WWE has been building to this Bloodline vs. Bloodline showdown since Reigns cost Sikoa the undisputed WWE championship at SummerSlam. Sikoa's faction rounded out their five-man team with Reed. Though Seth Rollins declined Zayn's invitation to reunite with Reigns, Reed's involvement suggests Rollins will change his mind.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest: Priest gets his chance to right a wrong. Gunther ended Priest's first reign as world champion at SummerSlam, thanks to a betrayal by Priest's former Judgment Day ally Finn Balor. Priest defeated Rollins, Sheamus and Dominik Mysterio in a fatal four-way match in November to earn a rematch against "The Ring General" at Survivor Series.

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi and Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae (WarGames match): While the men's WarGames focuses primarily on one storyline, the women's WarGames match is a convergence of many plots. Ripley and Morgan have long had a personal feud over the women's world championship. Sky joined the mix after earning a title shot against Morgan. Women's tag team champions Belair and Cargill recently set their sights on WWE women's champion Jax, bringing them -- along with Jax's lackeys -- into the fold. Naomi's ongoing feud with Jax made her a convenient participant as well.

2024 WWE Survivor Series predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Rhodes can focus solely on Owens now that he's handled other matters. Owens cranked up the intensity of his feud with Rhodes and Randy Orton after hospitalizing the latter with a piledriver, a move widely banned in WWE due to its severe injury risks. Rhodes demanded Owens get the beatdown he deserves, and he'll likely seek to administer it himself at Survivor Series.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus: Sheamus will likely go into the WWE Hall of Fame one day, but his induction would be sweeter as a Grand Slam champion. Sheamus has been under the WWE umbrella for nearly two decades. Despite winning a dozen titles, including four world title reigns, the intercontinental championship has always eluded him. Breakker, or whoever holds that title, will be in Sheamus' sights for as long as he's still competing.