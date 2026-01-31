Ava, daughter of WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is leaving the WWE. On Friday, Ava announced her six-year tenure with the professional wrestling promotion was coming to an end.

Ava chose not to renew her WWE contract, she said in a statement. Having appeared on NXT programming earlier this week, her exit came as a major surprise.

"This past Tuesday was my last appearance on NXT and subsequently WWE," Ava wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to all who have cheered, watched, and supported me through my journey. While my decision to not renew my contract was very difficult, it's also a new turning point in my life. It has been an honor and a privilege to be Ava."

Ava has exclusively portrayed NXT's general manager for the last three years. Before that, she wrestled six matches as part of the villainous faction, Schism. She spent six years under the WWE umbrella and is the first fourth-generation superstar to sign with the company.

"WWE thanks and applauds Simone Garcia Johnson for her stellar work as Ava and beyond," the company said in a statement. "Her passion, dedication, and impact were felt across the entire NXT and WWE community. We wish her the very best in all future endeavors."

Professional wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp noted that WWE doesn't typically issue statements about departing talent.

Ava, whose real name is Simone Alexandra Garcia Johnson, is the eldest of Dwayne Johnson's three children. Johnson currently serves on the Board of Directors for TKO Group Holding, the parent company of WWE and UFC.