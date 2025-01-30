WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque is adding a second WWE Hall of Fame ring to his trophy case. Better known to WWE fans as Triple H, Levesque is the first name announced for the 2025 induction ceremony.

WWE announced the news on Tuesday night. According to the promotion, fellow WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised Levesque with the announcement at WWE headquarters.

Levesque previously headlined the 2019 Hall of Fame class when he was inducted collectively as D-Generation X alongside Michaels, Chyna (posthumously), Billy Gunn, Road Dogg and X-Pac.

Triple H is recognized as a 14-time world champion, tying Randy Orton for second place for most world title reigns behind John Cena and Ric Flair, the shared record holders at 16. "The Game" holds many accolades, including being the second WWE Grand Slam champion, winning two Royal Rumbles, a King of the Ring and headlining WrestleMania seven times.

Levesque started his professional wrestling career in March 1992 after training under the tutelage of legendary wrestler Killer Kowalski. His first big break came with World Championship Wrestling in 1994, though he would leave WCW in 1995 and sign with WWE. He debuted as the "Connecticut Blueblood" Hunter Hearst Helmsley before shortening it to Triple H after adopting an anti-establishment gimmick with Michaels in D-X.

Behind the scenes, Levesque married Stephanie McMahon, daughter of former WWE boss Vince McMahon, in 2003 after their on-screen relationship developed into a real romance. In 2010, Levesque started his corporate WWE career when he was named executive senior advisor.

Levesque retired from in-ring professional wrestling in 2022 and currently leads the company's creative direction as chief content officer. The WWE Hall of Fame usually takes place the night before WrestleMania, meaning it would fall on April 18 this year.