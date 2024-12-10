WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is back on primetime television. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens anchors the first Saturday Night's Main Event in 16 years.

Saturday Night's Main Event airs from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The primetime special airs on NBC and Peacock as part of a new five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal. This weekend marks the first of four specials airing annually as part of the deal. Saturday Night's Main Event, which has aired intermittently since 1985, hasn't broadcast since 2008.

A bitter rivalry between Rhodes and Owens headlines the show. It's fitting since Cody's father Dusty Rhodes appeared on four previous Saturday Night's Main Events. The championship-heavy show also sees the world heavyweight, women's world and inaugural women's United States titles at stake.

Look below at Saturday Night's Main Event's confirmed matches and check back periodically for updates. The event airs live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

2024 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event matches

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Cracks started forming in Rhodes and Owens' friendship leading up to their title match at Bash in Berlin. After Bad Blood, Owens brutally beat down Rhodes in the parking lot. Owens felt betrayed by Rhodes' temporary alliance with Roman Reigns. Rhodes, on the other hand, intends to avenge his old mentor Randy Orton after Owens hospitalized him with a banned piledriver.

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre made a surprise return the week after Survivor Series: WarGames, laying out Zayn with a Brogue Kick. The following week on WWE Raw, McIntyre claimed Zayn and Jey Uso's reunion with Roman Reigns affirmed his belief that people don't change. Raw general manager Adam Pearce granted Zayn's request for a match with McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest: Gunther vs. Balor was set up after multiple altercations between them. Despite Gunther's protests, Balor helped Gunther retain the world heavyweight championship against Damian Priest at Survivor Series. Following Judgment Day's multiple attacks on Priest, Pearce added the former world champion to the match.

Women's World Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky: Sky earned a title shot against Morgan weeks before Survivor Series. Sky has momentum over the champion after Sky's team defeated Morgan's WarGames team on Nov. 30.

Women's United States Championship -- Bayley or Chelsea Green vs. Michin or Tiffany Stratton: SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis unveiled the first women's United States championship. An ongoing tournament will determine the inaugural champion with Bayley, Green, Michin and Stratton among the finalists.