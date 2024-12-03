WWE's 2024 main roster pay-per-view calendar is over, but there's a primetime special to look forward to before the holidays. Superstars make the two-week turnaround for Saturday Night's Main Event in the aftermath of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Saturday Night's Main Event returns on Dec. 14 for the first time since 2008. The professional wrestling series, which has aired intermittently since 1985, is WWE's first quarterly primetime special, airing on NBC and Peacock. The show is jam-packed with title matches. Cody Rhodes and Gunther defend their world titles against Kevin Owens and Finn Balor, respectively. Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky compete for Morgan's women's world championship, plus two superstars will meet in the finals of the inaugural women's United States championship tournament.

Balor intervened in Gunther's world heavyweight title defense at Survivor Series. Though Balor helped Gunther defeat Damian Priest, "The Ring General" did not appreciate Balor's involvement. Sky won a moral victory over Morgan after the former's WarGames team defeated the latter's.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2024 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2024 PPV schedule

Date Show Location Dec. 14

*WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Long Island, New York



*Primetime television special