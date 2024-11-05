Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan are the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel champions. SmackDown's undisputed WWE champion and Raw's women's world champion emerged victorious in the ceremonial champ vs. champ matches. WWE now pivots from a new tradition to a long-held one.

WWE superstars take the long flight home from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in preparation for Survivor Series: WarGames. A six-man tag team match pitting Roman Reigns and The Usos against The Bloodline at Crown Jewel might set the stage for a huge WarGames match in Vancouver, Canada on Nov. 30.

Survivor Series has been a cornerstone WWE event for decades but recently adopted the acclaimed WarGames match type, created by WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes in 1987 for the National Wrestling Alliance's (NWA) Jim Crockett Promotions. WarGames pits two teams inside a steel cage surrounding two adjacent rings. One member from each team begins the match with a new superstar entering at timed intervals. The match can be won via pinfall or submission only after all participants have entered the fray.

WWE also has a primetime special in the works for December. Saturday Night's Main Event returns for the first time since 2008. The professional wrestling series, which has aired intermittently since 1985, takes place on Dec. 14. It's WWE's first quarterly primetime special airing on NBC and Peacock.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2024 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2024 PPV schedule

Date Show Location Nov. 30

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Vancouver

Dec. 14

*WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Long Island, New York



*Primetime television special