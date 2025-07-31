Borgata Sportsbook promo code: Bet $20, get $100 instantly in bonus bets
While there are many national brands in the sports betting space, there's always something nice about having a local product for local users. And for sports bettors in the state of New Jersey, that local product is Borgata Sportsbook, available exclusively to New Jersey users. In this review, we'll walk you through Borgata Sportsbook, its features, and overall user experience for bettors looking to wager on sports in New Jersey. Click here to sign up for Borgata Sportsbook.
Borgata Sportsbook welcome offer
As of June 2025, new customers at Borgata Sportsbook can receive $100 instantly in bonus bets when they create an account and place a first wager of at least $20 on any game. The $100 in bonus bets may be used to place another bet at Borgata Sportsbook, may not be withdrawn or cashed out by participants, and are forfeited when used to place another bet. Bonus Bets expire within seven days of being acquired.
Borgata Sportsbook promo terms & conditions
- Borgata Sportsbook's new user promo is available to users who have never created a Borgata account before
- New users must be 21 or older and located in the state of New Jersey
- Bonus bets will be received upon a first wager of at least $20
- Bonus bets will expire after seven days
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn or cashed out and are forfeited when used to place another bet.
- Bonus bets are lost if bets placed with such credits do not win.
How does the Borgata promo compare to other sportsbook promos?
By comparison, here is a look at some of the best sportsbook promos offered by national sportsbook brands.
|Sportsbook
|Bonus offer
|Promo code
Borgata
Bet $20, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly
No code required
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins
No code required
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins
No code required
BetMGM
Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses
CBSSPORTS
Caesars
Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets
CBSDYW
Fanatics
10x $100 No Sweats Bets in FanCash
No code required
bet365
Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly
CBSBET365
Types of welcome promos
The welcome promo offered to new Borgata Sportsbook customers is a conditional "bet-and-get" style promo. With these types of promotions, you generally need to place a bet of at least a certain amount to receive a certain amount of bonus bets, but in this case there is no condition of winning the initial bet as is the case at some sportsbooks. These welcome promos are considered to be geared towards beginners or smaller bettors, and they're a great way to maximize the winnings and satisfaction of the user's initial experience.
The BetMGM bonus code follows the "first bet offer" style of promo. You can bet up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back as bonus bets if you lose.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code has its own unique structure. A No Sweat Bet is essentially like a bet insurance, but instead of having the insurance only apply to your first bet with the sportsbook, Fanatics gives you 10 No Sweat Bets in FanCash, one for your first bet of the day for your first 10 days using the sportsbook app.
How to sign up for Borgata Sportsbook and claim the promo
(Note: Borgata Sportsbook only available to users in the state of New Jersey.)
- Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page and download the Borgata Sportsbook app or click here
- Sign up and register your account
- Deposit at least $20 into your account
- Place your first wager of at least $20
- Receive $100 in bonus bets instantly
How to place a bet on Borgata Sportsbook
Betting on Borgata Sportsbook is a simple and straightforward process that resembles most other major sportsbooks. Simply select a bet that you want to wager on, and it'll instantly appear on your betslip where you can then enter the amount of money you want to wager.
Let's suppose I want to bet on Christopher Bell to win this weekend's NASCAR race at +1000 odds. If I choose to place Bell on my betslip, I'll then be given the opportunity to place my wager (In this case, a $10 bet would pay me $100 if Bell wins) and file my bet. The whole process is easy and, quite frankly, foolproof.
Additional promos and bonuses
In addition to the welcome promo we've covered, Borgata Sportsbook also offers its existing users with several offers and promotions.
Cash Out Feature
Whether you place a straight bet or parlay, Borgata Sportsbook offers you the option of cashing out early and collecting your winnings even when the final outcome of the bet has yet to be determined. The amount that can be collected is based on the current results of the game, and this can be a useful feature considering how quickly things can change in any given sport.
Daily Odds Boost
With the daily odds boosts offered by Borgata Sportsbook, you can place bets at a slightly enhanced price, maximizing your potential winnings at no additional out-of-pocket cost. Get odds boosts at Borgata here.
Borgata Sportsbook user experience
Much like other sportsbooks in the industry, Borgata Sportsbook offers an intuitive user experience that makes betting easy, whether through their app or through their desktop site. As part of Borgata Online's overall casino, the desktop site gives users easy access to the other gaming options offered by Borgata, including casino games, arcade games, poker and more.
Naturally, Borgata's betting markets include football, baseball, basketball and hockey in addition to other sports like soccer, tennis, and MMA. But there's a great deal of sports to bet on beyond that, including Aussie Rules football, badminton, biathalon, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, golf, handball, lacrosse, NASCAR, Formula 1 and other motorsports (including IndyCar, NHRA, etc.), rugby league, rugby union, snooker, softball, table tennis and volleyball. Get started here.
Borgata Sportsbook responsible gambling tools
Borgata Sportsbook offers GameSense as a resource to its users outlining ways to make sure gambling remains a fun activity while also offering help for those struggling with a gambling problem. In promoting responsible gambling, Borgata Online has adopted the following principles:
- Gambling should be a fun activity and enjoyed as a form of entertainment.
- Borgata Online is committed to embedding Responsible Gambling across all Company activities.
- Borgata Online recognizes that, while the vast majority of individuals are able to enjoy gambling in a responsible and healthy way, some individuals unfortunately experience problems related to their gambling.
- Borgata Online believes in the power of informed choice to prevent gambling- related harm, and provides responsible gambling tools, responsible gambling information, odds, and resources to empower its customers to make appropriate choices related to their gambling.
- Borgata Online stands by its customers and will make every reasonable effort to assist those who are experiencing gambling-related problems.
- Borgata Online believes in a shared responsibility approach to addressing problem gambling and is committed to working with government, academia, problem gambling treatment and advocacy groups, the communities in which we operate, and our customers to promote responsible gambling and address problem gambling.
- Borgata Online is committed to evaluating and continuously improving its responsible gambling program and initiatives.
Borgata Sportsbook offers several national and state resources for problem gambling, including the New Jersey Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER.
Borgata Sportsbook banking methods
Here is a look at the deposit and withdrawal methods available for users at Borgata. While there are reviews for both deposits and withdrawals, users should see their transactions processed within the given times.
Deposit Method
Deposit Type
Payment Processing Time
Visa
Visa Fast Funds - Debit card/Prepaid card
Within 30 minutes
Mastercard
Mastercard Send - Debit card
Within 30 minutes
PayPal
eWallet
Within 30 minutes
Venmo
eWallet
Within 30 minutes
Apple Pay
eWallet
Within 30 minutes
VIP Preferred
Bank Transfer
Within 30 minutes
Online Banking
Bank Transfer
Within 30 minutes
Instant Banking
Bank Transfer
Within 30 minutes
Play+ PrepaidCard
Prepaid Card
Within 30 minutes
Borgata Casino cage
Cash
Instantly
Withdrawal Method
Withdrawal Type
Payment Processing Time
Visa
Visa Fast Funds - Debit card/Prepaid card
Within 24 hours
Mastercard
Mastercard Send - Debit card
1-3 business days
PayPal
eWallet
Within 24 hours
Venmo
eWallet
Within 24 hours
Apple Pay
eWallet
1-3 business days
VIP Preferred
Bank Transfer
2-4 business days
Online Banking
Bank Transfer
2-4 business days
Instant Banking
Bank Transfer
2-4 business days
Play+ PrepaidCard
Prepaid Card
Within 24 hours
Borgata Casino cage
Cash
Within 10-12 hours
Check by Mail - applicable in NJ
Check
7-21 business days
Borgata Sportsbook FAQ
How do you get Borgata Sportsbook's promo?
After registering for a Borgata Sportsbook account, deposit and make a bet of at least $20 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.
Where is Borgata Sportsbook available?
Borgata Sportsbook is currently available exclusively to users in the state of New Jersey.
How can you contact Borgata Sportsbook?
Borgata Sportsbook offers a 24/7 customer support chat, and you may also email Borgata Sportsbook via their website.
Who owns Borgata Sportsbook?
Borgata Sportsbook is a property of BetMGM.