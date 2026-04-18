Four NBA playoff, three NHL payoff and a full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games highlight Saturday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top MLB games includes an interleague matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, April 18

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, April 18

P Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers, 5.5 strikeouts - Higher (1.04x)

Woodruff has gone over his pitcher strikeouts line in eight of his last 10 games when facing a team with a losing record. The SportsLine model projects Woodruff to strike out 6.5 batters, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

SS Javier Sanoja, Miami Marlins, 0.5 hits - Lower (1.05x)

Sanoja has failed to register a hit in six of his last nine games. The SportsLine model projects Sanoja to register 0.4 hits, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.05x)

Ramirez has registered multiple hits in five of his last nine games. The SportsLine model projects Ramirez to register 2.0 total bases against the Orioles, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.8x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).