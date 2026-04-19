Sunday's sports schedule features four NBA playoff, four NHL payoff and a full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games includes an Eastern Conference matchup between the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and second-seeded Boston Celtics, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, April 19

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, April 19

P MacKenzie Gore, Texas Rangers, 6.5 strikeouts - Higher (1.03x)

Gore has consistently outperformed his pitcher strikeouts expectation in four of his last five games when playing against teams with a top-third defense, maintaining an average of eight strikeouts per game. The SportsLine model projects Gore to strike out 6.5 batters, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

SS Colson Montgomery, Chicago White Sox, 0.5 hits - Higher (0.79x)

Montgomery has three hits in the series, including two hits, including a double, on Friday and a home run on Saturday. The SportsLine model projects Montgomery to register 0.95 hits. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

1B Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers, 0.5 hits - Higher (0.86x)

In 22 career games against the Red Sox, Torkelson is hitting .231. The SportsLine model projects Torkelson to register 0.9 hits against the Red Sox, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.54x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).