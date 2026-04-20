Ten Major League Baseball games, three NBA playoff and four NHL playoff matchups highlight Monday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games includes an Eastern Conference Game 2 matchup between the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors and fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, April 20

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, April 20

P Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies, 5.5 strikeouts - Higher (1.03x)

Nola has registered seven or more strikeouts in two of his four starts this season. In a 10-1 win at Colorado on April 3, he struck out nine batters. The SportsLine model projects Nola to strike out 5.9 Cubs batters. Pick it at Underdog:

RF Dylan Beavers, Baltimore Orioles, 0.5 hits - Higher (0.81x)

Beavers has gone over his market in three of his last five games when playing an opponent with a losing record and a middle-third defense. The SportsLine model projects Beavers to register 0.8 hits. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SS Max Muncy, Athletics, 0.5 hits - Higher (0.84x)

Muncy has exceeded his hits line in 5 out of his last 5 games. The SportsLine model projects Muncy to register 0.7 hits against the Mariners, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.68x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).