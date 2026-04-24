Friday's sports schedule features 14 Major League Baseball games as well as three NBA playoff and three NHL playoff matchups, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top games include an NBA Western Conference Game 3 matchup between the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and fifth-seeded Houston Rockets, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, April 24

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, April 24

P Brayan Bello, Boston Red Sox, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.94x)

In 30 starts in 2024, Bello struck out 153 batters, averaging 5.1 per outing. He struck out five in an 8-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on April 6. The SportsLine model projects Bello to register 4.5 strikeouts, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.08x)

Guerrero has gone 8-for-20 over the past five games, including one double, one homer and one walk during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Guerrero to register 1.7 total bases, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

3B Bo Bichette, New York Mets, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.05x)

Bichette was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Thursday's 10-8 win over the Minnesota Twins. The SportsLine model projects Bichette to register 1.7 total bases against the Rockies, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.92x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).