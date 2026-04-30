A 10-game Major League Baseball, three-game NBA playoff and two-game NHL playoff schedule highlight Thursday's sports action, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top games include an NBA Western Conference first-round clash between the third-seeded Denver Nuggets and sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, as Denver looks to stave off elimination in a Game 6 matchup, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, April 30

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, April 30

SF OG Anunoby, New York Knicks, 7.5 rebounds - Lower (0.88x)

Anunoby averaged 5.3 rebounds over his last 10 regular-season games. The SportsLine model projects Anunoby to grab 5.3 rebounds, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

SG VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers, 11.5 points - Higher (0.88x)

Edgecombe has gone over his points market in 14 of his last 25 games when the 76ers are not favored and are playing a team with a winning record. The SportsLine model projects Edgecombe to score 14.4 points, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

PG Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets, 25.5 points - Lower (1.03x)

Murray has fallen short of his points market in four of the last five games on the road in which the Nuggets were favored, and against a team with a winning record. The SportsLine model projects Murray will score 23.2 points against the Timberwolves, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.18x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).