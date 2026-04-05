Eleven NBA, seven NHL and 16 Major League Baseball games highlight Sunday's sports slate, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games include a clash between the Western Conference contending Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, April 5

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, April 5

PF Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics, 5.5 assists - Lower (0.81x)

Tatum is averaging 5.3 assists over his past 10 games. For the season, he is averaging 5.1 assists in 13 games played. The SportsLine model projects Tatum to dish out 4.7 assists, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

PG James Harden, Cleveland Cavaliers, 21.5 points - Higher (0.94x)

In 67 games this season, Harden is averaging 23.6 points. The SportsLine model projects Harden to score 24.6 points, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder, 8.5 points - Higher (1.06x)

Hartenstein is averaging 9.4 points in 44 games played this season. The SportsLine model projects Hartenstein to score 9.7 points, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.24x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).