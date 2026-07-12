Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB and more on Sunday, July 12

Four WNBA games and a full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games highlight Sunday's sports schedule. Among the top MLB games is a National League West matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, July 12

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, July 12

DH Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1.5 total bases - Higher (0.88x)

Ohtani has hits in five of his last six games, including three home runs during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Ohtani to register 2.2 total bases against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pick it at Underdog:

2B Luis Arraez, San Francisco Giants, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

Arraez has gone over his total bases market in five of his last six games when at home and playing against a team with a bottom-third defense. The SportsLine model projects Arraez will register 1.9 total bases, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

1B Kody Clemens, Minnesota Twins, 1.5 total bases - Lower (0.84x).

Clemens has fallen short of his total bases market in four of his last five games when facing a team with a middle-third defense. The SportsLine model projects Clemens to have 1.4 total bases. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.94x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).