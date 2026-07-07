Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB and more on Tuesday, July 7

Tuesday's sports schedule features two World Cup Round of 16 matchups, including Argentina vs. Egypt and Switzerland vs. Colombia, as well as 16 Major League Baseball and two WNBA games, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, July 7

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, July 7

FW Lionel Messi, Argentina, 1.5 shots on target - Higher (0.73x)

Messi has taken 24 shots through four World Cup matches, including 15 on target. He had nine shots, including six on target with one goal in a 3-2 win over Cape Verde on Friday. Pick it at Underdog:

DH Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1.5 total bases - Higher (0.84x)

Ohtani has gone over his total bases market in six of his last 10 games when at home and facing a team with a losing record. The SportsLine model projects Ohtani to register 2.5 total bases against the Colorado Rockies, giving this a 5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x).

Crow-Armstrong has gone over his total bases market in nine of his past 10 games when the Cubs are favored against a team with a losing record. The SportsLine model projects Crow-Armstrong to register 2.2 total bases against the Baltimore Orioles, giving this a 5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.16x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).