Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for UFC, World Cup, NHL, more on Sunday, June 14

Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Carolina highlights Sunday's sports schedule at 8 p.m. ET, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. The 2026 World Cup also rolls on with four matches as the action begins with Germany vs. Curacao at 1 p.m. ET, while UFC at the White House takes place at 8 p.m. ET, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, June 14

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, June 14

C Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes, 0.5 goals - Lower (0.67x)

Jarvis has been held without a goal in each of the last three games and has not scored a goal in any road game this postseason. He's gone 0 for 8 in that regard as this series shift back to Vegas. Dating back to the regular season, Jarvis has not scored on the road in 12 straight contests. Pick it at Underdog:

C Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights, 0.5 assists - Higher (0.88x)

In Game 5, Eichel provided his first multi-assist effort since the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had two assists after having two total assists over the first four games of this series. The model projects his production to continue and forecasts Eichel to have 0.85 assists on average in Game 6. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia - Lopes (-150)

SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley says Lopes is going to "have a big grappling advantage." He expects the fighter to "avoid the big shots" on his way to a victory, putting an end to Garcia's seven-bout win streak. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.26x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).