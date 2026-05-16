One NHL playoff matchup, a full 15-game Major League Baseball slate and the third round of the PGA Championship highlight Saturday's sports slate, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top events is an NHL Eastern Conference Game 6 matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens in a series Montreal leads 3-2, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, May 16

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, May 16

G Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens, 2.5 goals allowed - Higher (0.94x)

Dobes allowed 2.78 goals per game during the regular season, and has allowed three or more goals in three of the five games in the series. The SportsLine model projects 2.92 goals against in Game 6 vs. the Sabres. Pick it at Underdog:

C Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres, 0.5 assists - Lower (0.8x)

Thompson has dished out just two assists in five games in the series with Montreal. He finished the regular season with 41 in 81 games. The SportsLine model projects 0.46 assists against the Canadiens in Game 6. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

LW Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens, 0.5 goals scored - Higher (1.04x)

Caufield has scored a goal in each of the last three games in the series. In 81 regular-season games, he registered 51 goals for the Canadiens. The SportsLine model projects Caufield to score 0.53 goals against the Sabres. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.08x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).