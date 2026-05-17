Sunday's sports schedule will feature one NBA playoff matchup, a full 15-game Major League Baseball slate and the final round of the PGA Championship, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top events is an NBA Eastern Conference Game 7 matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, May 17

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, May 17

3B Alex Bregman, Chicago Cubs, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.07x)

Bregman has been red hot with hits in each of his last seven games, including two each in three of the last four. The SportsLine model projects 1.8 total bases against the White Sox, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

C Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers, 12.5 points - Higher (1.02x)

Allen has gone over his points market in four of the past five games, averaging 15.6 points during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects 12.6 points against the Pistons, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons, 8.5 rebounds - Higher (0.94x)

Duren averaged 10.5 rebounds per game during the regular season, and is coming off a 15-point, 11-rebound effort in Friday's 115-94 win over Cleveland. The SportsLine model projects Duren to grab 10 rebounds against the Cavaliers, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.35x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).