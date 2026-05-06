A full 15-game Major League Baseball schedule, along with two NHL playoff and two NBA playoff matchups highlight Wednesday's sports slate, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top contests include Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference playoffs between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, May 6

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, May 6

SF Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers, 9.5 points - Higher (0.88x)

Oubre has gone over his points total in 13 of his last 25 games. The SportsLine model projects Oubre to score 12.8 points, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

C Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks, 11.5 rebounds - Higher (1.03x)

Towns averaged 11.9 rebounds in 75 starts during the regular season. He grabbed 14 rebounds in a 126-97 win over the Hawks in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup. The SportsLine model projects Towns to grab 11.9 rebounds, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

PG Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs, 5.5 rebounds - Higher (1.06x)

Castle is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game over the past eight games. The SportsLine model projects Castle to grab 5.6 rebounds against the Timberwolves, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.09x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).