Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for MLB, WNBA and more on Monday, Aug. 17

A hefty 11-game Major League Baseball slate as well as one WNBA matchups highlight Monday's sports calendar. Among the more intriguing matchups is an interleague matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, Aug. 17

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, Aug. 17

1B Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.08x)

Olson has gone over his total bases market in seven of his last eight road games when playing against a team with a bottom-third defense. The SportsLine model projects Olson to register 2.1 total bases against the Minnesota Twins, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

1B Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.12x)

Alonso has been scorching hot with hits in eight consecutive games, including a double on Sunday. The SportsLine model projects Alonso to register 1.8 total bases against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

OF Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.17x).

Suzuki has hits in five of his last six games, including four doubles and two homers during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Suzuki to register 1.65 total bases against the Chicago White Sox. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 9.19x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).