Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for MLB, WNBA, more on Monday, Aug. 3

An eight-game Major League Baseball slate and three WNBA games highlight Monday's sports schedule. Among the more intriguing contests is a National League matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, Aug. 3

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, Aug. 3

1B Ben Rice, New York Yankees, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

Rice has gone over his total bases line in five of his last eight games when playing at home against an opponent with a losing record, but a top-three defense. The SportsLine model projects Rice to register 2.0 total bases, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

CF Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

In his last five road games, Merrill has gone over his total bases three times, maintaining a 3.0 bases per game average. The SportsLine model projects 1.8 total bases for Merrill, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

3B Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays, 1.5 total bases - Higher (0.86x).

Caminero has gone over his total bases line in four of his last five games when facing a team with a losing record. The SportsLine model projects 2.6 total bases for Caminero, givign this a 5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.28x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).