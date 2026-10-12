Monday's sports calendar is full of intriguing matchups. There are three NHL contests, in addition to Rams vs. Bills on 'Monday Night Football, there's also one English Premier League match as well as the NLCS Game 2 clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers and the ALCS Game 1 matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $5, get $100 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, Oct. 12

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $5, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, Oct. 12

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 278.5 passing yards - Higher (1.7x)

Stafford has gone over his passing yards market in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 311 yards passing per game during that stretch. The SportsLine Model projects Stafford to throw for 302.8 yards against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, 31.5 pass attempts - Lower (1.71x)

Allen has gone under his pass attempts market in six of his last 10 games, with an average of 30.3 pass attempts per game during that stretch. The SportsLine Model projects Allen to attempt 27.2 passes against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, 92.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.73x).

Nacua has gone over his receiving yards market in four of his past five games when playing a team with a winning record, averaging 150.4 receiving yards per game during that span. The SportsLine Model projects Nacua to register 111 yards receiving against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.51x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $5

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 10 consecutive days (totaling $100 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).