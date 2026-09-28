Monday's sports schedule features a Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. The Bears will be without starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring), but will be looking to improve to 2-1 in a competitive NFC North, while Philadelphia will try to start the season 3-0, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by state, but you can keep your million and get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. The bonus funds can only be used for DFS. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, Sept. 28

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, Sept. 28

WR Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles, 42.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.87x)

Wicks has gone over his receiving yards target in three of his last five games, averaging 52 receiving yards per game over that stretch. The SportsLine Model projects Wicks will register 43.4 receiving yards, giving this a 2.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles, 71.5 rushing yards - Lower (1.87x)

Barkley has gone under his rushing yards market in seven of his last nine games, with an average of 62 rushing yards per game during that stretch. The SportsLine Model projects Barkley to register 56.3 yards rushing against Chicago, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears, 25.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.87x).

Odunze has gone over his receiving yards total in four of his last five games. The SportsLine Model projects Odunze to have 35.7 yards receiving against the Eagles, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Deposit match:

$10+ minimum deposit required.

The Bonus Funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your first deposit.

Bonus Funds may be used only on fantasy entries and cannot be used for straight prediction picks, which are event contracts offered through Underdog Predict.

Bonus Funds may not be applied to any entries on the Underdog platform with a payout multiplier less than 2x the initial entry fee.

Bonus Funds expire 14 days after being issued.

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Bonus Entries must be played through one time within 14 days of issuance or they are forfeited. Bonus Entries may only be used for fantasy contest entries and cannot be used for prediction picks. Combination entries containing prediction event contracts are subject to separate terms.

Bonus Entries cannot be applied to entries with a payout multiplier below 2x the entry fee.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).