Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for MLB, WNBA, more on Tuesday, Aug. 4

A full 15 Major League Baseball schedule along with one WNBA game highlights Tuesday's sports slate. Among the more intriguing contests is an American League matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, Aug. 4

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, Aug. 4

SS Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.05x)

De La Cruz has registered five hits, including three doubles and one triple over his last four games. The SportsLine model projects De La Cruz to register 1.75 total bases against the Athletics. Pick it at Underdog:

DH Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

Alvarez has gone over his total bases in each of his last five home games, averaging 3.6 bases per game during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects 2.1 total bases for Alvarez, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.12x).

Trout has registered five hits over his last five games, including one double and one multi-hit game. The SportsLine model projects 1.68 total bases for Trout against the Baltimore Orioles. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 8.1x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).